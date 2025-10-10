KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 09, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 P Aliki Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 08-10-2025
Oil Ship
Op-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 08-10-2025
Sargodha Oil Ship
B-1 Ginga Disc Alpine Marine 08-10-2025
Kite Chemical Services
B-4 Morning Load Evergreen Sip & 06-10-2025
Rice Logistics
B-5 Infinity K Disc Waterlink 08-10-2025
Sugar Pakistan
B-6/B-7 Cma Cgm Disc/Load Cma Cgm
Zanzibar Containers Pakistan 09-10-2025
B-8-/B-9 Wan Disc/Load Riazeda 09-10-2025
Hai 316 Containers
B-10/B-11 Titanas Load Gearbulk 07-10-2025
Clinkers Operators
B-11/B-12 Sino Disc General Bulk Shipping 05-10-2025
Ocean Cargo Agencies
B-13/B-14 Euro Load Bulk Shipping 05-10-2025
Band Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 Seamec Disc Bulk Shipping 07-10-2025
Gallant (Dap) Agencies
B-16/B-17 Florencia Disc Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025
Sugar Agencies
Nmb-1 Reza Load General Noor Sons 04-10-2025
Cargo
Nmb-1 Reza Load Noor 04-10-2025
Rice Sons
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Noor 03-10-2025
Rice Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Staja Disc.Rock WmaShipcare 07-10-2025
Phosphate Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Cspc Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 08-10-2025
Leo Containers Line Pak
Sapt-4 Hyundai Dis./Load Cma Cgm 08-10-2025
Busan Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
NIL
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Dm Jade 09-10-2025 D/8000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Southern 09-10-2025 D/3800 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Mac Tokyo 10-10-2025 D/2200 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Putuoshan 10-10-2025 D/16000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Compan
Swan Lake 10-10-2025 L/73000 Crudar Oil Pakistan
National Ship
Hong Li
Yuan Yang 09-10-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pak
AeayaBhum 09-10-2025 D/L Container Inshipping
Hmm Tacoma 19-10-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Kota Cepat 10-10-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Hui Fa 10-10-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping
Erlin 09-10-2025 D/23450 General Seahawks
Cargo Asia Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ami 09-10-2025 Tanker -
Hmm Colombo 09-10-2025 Container Ship -
Carl Schulte 09-10-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar PNSC October 7th, 2025
Bags
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Searay Palm Alpine October 7th, 2025
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Hansa Container GAC October 8th, 2025
Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas Alpine October 8th, 2025
Australia oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL EVA Chemicals Alpine October 8th, 2025
Fuji
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sibal Steel Coil Crystal Sea Ship October 9th, 2025
HG Naples Rape Sea -do-
Seed Trade
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Searay Palm oil Alpine October 9th, 2025
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
EVA Fuji Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Orient Dynasty Steel Coil NYK Ship October 9th, 2025
Horizon-1 LPG M International -do-
Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Astakos Coal Alpine -do-
AMI Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths
Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do-
Asphalt
Alliance Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Richmond
Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
Sea Harvest Chemicals Alpine -do-
Kouros Leader Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Yanee Palm oil Alpine October 9th, 2025
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments