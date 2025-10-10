BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
Markets Print 2025-10-10

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 09, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              P Aliki        Disc Crude     Pakistan Nation    08-10-2025
                                 Oil            Ship
Op-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan Nation    08-10-2025
                  Sargodha       Oil            Ship
B-1               Ginga          Disc           Alpine Marine      08-10-2025
                  Kite           Chemical       Services
B-4               Morning        Load           Evergreen Sip &    06-10-2025
                                 Rice           Logistics
B-5               Infinity K     Disc           Waterlink          08-10-2025
                                 Sugar          Pakistan
B-6/B-7           Cma Cgm        Disc/Load      Cma Cgm
                  Zanzibar       Containers     Pakistan           09-10-2025
B-8-/B-9          Wan            Disc/Load      Riazeda            09-10-2025
                  Hai 316        Containers
B-10/B-11         Titanas        Load           Gearbulk           07-10-2025
                                 Clinkers       Operators
B-11/B-12         Sino           Disc General   Bulk Shipping      05-10-2025
                  Ocean          Cargo          Agencies
B-13/B-14         Euro           Load           Bulk Shipping      05-10-2025
                  Band           Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         Seamec         Disc           Bulk Shipping      07-10-2025
                  Gallant        (Dap)          Agencies
B-16/B-17         Florencia      Disc           Bulk Shipping      08-10-2025
                                 Sugar          Agencies
Nmb-1             Reza           Load General   Noor Sons          04-10-2025
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Reza           Load           Noor               04-10-2025
                                 Rice            Sons
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load           Noor               03-10-2025
                                 Rice           Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Staja          Disc.Rock      WmaShipcare        07-10-2025
                                 Phosphate      Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Cspc           Dis./Load      Cosco Shipping     08-10-2025
                   Leo           Containers     Line Pak
Sapt-4            Hyundai        Dis./Load      Cma Cgm            08-10-2025
                  Busan          Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
NIL
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Dm Jade           09-10-2025     D/8000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Southern          09-10-2025     D/3800 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Mac Tokyo         10-10-2025     D/2200 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Putuoshan         10-10-2025     D/16000 Ethanol            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                       Compan
Swan Lake         10-10-2025     L/73000 Crudar Oil                  Pakistan
                                                                National Ship
Hong Li
Yuan Yang         09-10-2025     D/L Container         Freight Connection Pak
AeayaBhum         09-10-2025     D/L Container                     Inshipping
Hmm Tacoma        19-10-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Kota Cepat        10-10-2025     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Hui Fa            10-10-2025     D/L Container              Merchant Shipping
Erlin             09-10-2025     D/23450 General                     Seahawks
                                 Cargo                            Asia Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ami               09-10-2025     Tanker                                     -
Hmm Colombo       09-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Carl Schulte      09-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Istanbul-M     Sugar          PNSC        October 7th, 2025
                                 Bags
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Searay         Palm           Alpine      October 7th, 2025
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Hansa          Container      GAC         October 8th, 2025
                  Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas            Alpine      October 8th, 2025
                  Australia      oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              EVA            Chemicals      Alpine      October 8th, 2025
                   Fuji
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sibal             Steel Coil     Crystal Sea Ship           October 9th, 2025
HG Naples         Rape           Sea                                     -do-
                   Seed          Trade
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Searay            Palm oil       Alpine                     October 9th, 2025
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
EVA Fuji          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Orient Dynasty    Steel Coil     NYK Ship                   October 9th, 2025
Horizon-1         LPG            M International                         -do-
Kathrine Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Astakos           Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
AMI               Chemicals      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Maya Gas-1        LPG            M International                         -do-
Asphalt
Alliance          Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Richmond
Park              Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Sea Harvest       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Kouros Leader     Cement/Rice    Bulk Shipp                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Yanee             Palm oil       Alpine                     October 9th, 2025
=============================================================================

