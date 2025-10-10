Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 09, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 P Aliki Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 08-10-2025 Oil Ship Op-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 08-10-2025 Sargodha Oil Ship B-1 Ginga Disc Alpine Marine 08-10-2025 Kite Chemical Services B-4 Morning Load Evergreen Sip & 06-10-2025 Rice Logistics B-5 Infinity K Disc Waterlink 08-10-2025 Sugar Pakistan B-6/B-7 Cma Cgm Disc/Load Cma Cgm Zanzibar Containers Pakistan 09-10-2025 B-8-/B-9 Wan Disc/Load Riazeda 09-10-2025 Hai 316 Containers B-10/B-11 Titanas Load Gearbulk 07-10-2025 Clinkers Operators B-11/B-12 Sino Disc General Bulk Shipping 05-10-2025 Ocean Cargo Agencies B-13/B-14 Euro Load Bulk Shipping 05-10-2025 Band Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 Seamec Disc Bulk Shipping 07-10-2025 Gallant (Dap) Agencies B-16/B-17 Florencia Disc Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025 Sugar Agencies Nmb-1 Reza Load General Noor Sons 04-10-2025 Cargo Nmb-1 Reza Load Noor 04-10-2025 Rice Sons Nmb-1 Mobin Load Noor 03-10-2025 Rice Sons ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Staja Disc.Rock WmaShipcare 07-10-2025 Phosphate Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Cspc Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 08-10-2025 Leo Containers Line Pak Sapt-4 Hyundai Dis./Load Cma Cgm 08-10-2025 Busan Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= NIL ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Dm Jade 09-10-2025 D/8000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Southern 09-10-2025 D/3800 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Mac Tokyo 10-10-2025 D/2200 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Putuoshan 10-10-2025 D/16000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Compan Swan Lake 10-10-2025 L/73000 Crudar Oil Pakistan National Ship Hong Li Yuan Yang 09-10-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pak AeayaBhum 09-10-2025 D/L Container Inshipping Hmm Tacoma 19-10-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Kota Cepat 10-10-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Hui Fa 10-10-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping Erlin 09-10-2025 D/23450 General Seahawks Cargo Asia Global ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ami 09-10-2025 Tanker - Hmm Colombo 09-10-2025 Container Ship - Carl Schulte 09-10-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar PNSC October 7th, 2025 Bags ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Searay Palm Alpine October 7th, 2025 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Hansa Container GAC October 8th, 2025 Africa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas Alpine October 8th, 2025 Australia oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL EVA Chemicals Alpine October 8th, 2025 Fuji ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Sibal Steel Coil Crystal Sea Ship October 9th, 2025 HG Naples Rape Sea -do- Seed Trade ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Searay Palm oil Alpine October 9th, 2025 Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- EVA Fuji Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Orient Dynasty Steel Coil NYK Ship October 9th, 2025 Horizon-1 LPG M International -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Astakos Coal Alpine -do- AMI Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do- Asphalt Alliance Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Richmond Park Chemicals East Wind -do- Sea Harvest Chemicals Alpine -do- Kouros Leader Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Yanee Palm oil Alpine October 9th, 2025 =============================================================================

