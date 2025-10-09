BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Bharti Telecom to open $1.7bn mega bond issue next week, bankers say

Reuters Published October 9, 2025

MUMBAI: India’s Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, will launch the largest bond sale of the current fiscal year next week, aiming to raise funds at significantly lower rates than last year, according to three merchant bankers.

The company is looking to raise 150 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in two years and in three years and two months.

It will pay an annual coupon of 7.35% and 7.45% on these issues, respectively, the bankers added.

Mutual funds are likely to be big buyers of the bonds, said one of the bankers, adding that there was interest from some foreign banks and private banks as well.

The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to media. The company did not reply to a Reuters email sent on Thursday seeking a response.

India’s Bharti Airtel launches cloud, AI services for businesses, telcos

This would be the cheapest bond fundraising for the company in four years.

A 100 basis-point cut in the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate in 2025, and an upgrade of the company’s existing bonds to the highest-grade rating of AAA by CRISIL Ratings has helped bring down costs for the company.

If successful, it would be the biggest bond issue of this year. In November 2024, it had raised 111.50 billion rupees through the sale of bonds.

“While majority of the funding will go for refinancing, the company will use a sufficient chunk for capex,” the banker said.

The firm has debt securities worth 97.50 billion rupees that are due to mature in November-December. It also has bonds worth 161.50 billion rupees that will mature between 2027-2034.

Bharti Airtel India’s Bharti Telecom

Comments

200 characters

India’s Bharti Telecom to open $1.7bn mega bond issue next week, bankers say

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward staff-level agreement

Modi says he and Trump, in call, reviewed ‘good progress’ in trade negotiations

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $20mn to $14.42bn

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Trump says Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday

Pakistan IT companies explore Kuwait’s market

PM Shehbaz ‘discusses’ floods, political situation with Bilawal over phone

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Read more stories