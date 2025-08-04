BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Business & Finance

India’s Bharti Airtel launches cloud, AI services for businesses, telcos

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 04:53pm

Bharti Airtel’s digital unit Xtelify on Monday announced a new cloud platform and AI-powered software offerings for businesses and telecom operators, alongside partnerships with Singtel, Globe Telecom and Airtel Africa.

Airtel Cloud offers a range of services including, infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service with secure migration and scaling, the company said in a statement.

The new AI-powered software platform for telcom operators features a data engine, workforce tools and customer engagement modules to improve service and lift average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key metric for the sector, India’s No. 2 telecom operator added.

As part of the plan, Airtel has partnered with Singtel, Globe Telecom and Airtel Africa to deploy the platform, enabling applications such as AI-driven workforce optimisation, omni-channel customer service and real-time customer engagement.

India’s Andhra Pradesh state approves up to $600 million for electronic parts production

India has been stepping up efforts to pilot local cloud data storage. The country’s cloud services market was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $24.2 billion by 2028, according to a 2024 report by International Data Corporation. The market is so far largely dominated by foreign firms.

Last month, Airtel announced a partnership with AI-powered search engine Perplexity, offering a 12-month free subscription to its 360 million customers.

India Bharti Airtel telecom

