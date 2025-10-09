Pakistan IT companies explore Kuwait’s market

KARACHI: Pakistan information technology (IT) companies explored a new market of Kuwait in a tour, anticipating new business opportunities and long-term engagements with clients of the rich country.

Pakistan held a Pak-Kuwat Tech conference under the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) which was attended by officials of the 17 IT companies, including Systems Limited, Abacus Consulting, 10Pearls, etc. On the other hand, high officials of Kuwait, including state-owned tech departments, attended the conference.

Pakistan’s companies showcased their service portfolio to the business community of Kuwait, hoping for multiple long-term business deals with them in the future.

Talking to Business Recorder, Managing Director 10Pearls Zeeshan Aftab said Pakistani IT companies entered the Kuwaiti market by offering high-impact services aligned with the country’s digital transformation goals.

“Our key offerings include AI and machine learning solutions such as predictive analytics, chatbots, and intelligent automation to enhance business efficiency and customer experience,” he said.

“Moreover, offering cybersecurity services will also be essential as Kuwait prioritises data protection across its financial and government sectors.”

The government’s smart city initiatives and funding for local tech startups are also creating avenues for IT services, according to Aftab. “Overall, Kuwait’s evolving tech landscape presents a promising market for tailored IT solutions.”

The services could position Pakistani firms as “agile, innovative, and cost-effective technology partners in the region”, said Zeeshan Aftab.

Explaining the potential of the business opportunities, he said Kuwait had a strong potential for Pakistan’s IT exporters, keeping in view its robust economy and growth in the non-oil private sector, and the mega digital transformation under Kuwait Vision 2035 was “a key factor driving the adoption of emerging technologies”.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan IT industry- PASHA said Kuwait’s market was a part of the IT sector’s aggressive policy for exploring new markets to enhance export volumes significantly under the initiatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“We have received an overwhelming response in Kuwait, as officials and entrepreneurs were seemingly impressed with the reputation of Pakistan’s IT companies. Also, the improving positive image of the country is strengthening our position of the IT exports,” he added.

Pakistan has a focus on building global visibility by pioneering industry-specific solutions and leading the space for emerging technologies, while fostering strategic partnerships.

“Pakistani IT companies need to specialise in high-demand niches like AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, and blockchain, offering cost-effective yet quality solutions tailored to client needs. By consolidating marketing efforts, leveraging emerging technologies, and advocating for supportive government policies, Pakistan’s IT sector can grow exponentially and effectively challenge larger competitors,” he added.

IT exports posted steady growth in the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY26), rising 18% year-on-year to $691 million. The sector remains the country’s third-largest exporter after textiles and rice, and accounts for the largest share in services exports.