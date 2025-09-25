Pakistan freelancers hold over $1bn yearly earning potential: experts

KARACHI: Experts believe Pakistan’s freelancers could push annual earnings past $1 billion, driven by expanding training programmes, sustained institutional support, and a growing digital ecosystem.

At the “AI Beyond Border Summit 2025” held at the 26th ITCN Asia powered by Innovista, Karachi on Thursday evening, they highlighted that the freelancers’ community was well-positioned to unlock new opportunities, attract global clients, and cement its place as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s digital economy, helped by coordinated efforts from industry, government, and financial institutions.

“Freelancers are the important players of Pakistan’s digital economy in bringing valuable foreign exchange, establishing global trust in Pakistani talent, and creating opportunities for themselves, fellow youngsters, and women,” said Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) chairman Ibrahim Amin.

The number of freelancers could increase beyond 2.3 million in coming months, he added.

“The country’s young, tech-savvy freelancers are driving digital growth, supported by initiatives from PAFLA, Innovista, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and 1Link, which are key steps forward in nurturing an evolving ecosystem that connects talent with innovation, fueling the country’s digital transformation.”

Meanwhile, Tahir Malik, project director at Innovista Indus, said they were working to enhance facilitation to entrepreneurship to freelancers nationwide through different training programmes, mentorship, and assistance on tax-related issues.

“Innovista launched National Agentic AI Hackathon to invite 1000 participants from six cities. Our mission is to make freelancing a competitive and sustainable way of earning foreign exchange that contributes directly to IT exports and livelihoods nationwide,” he said.

Muhammad Shahzab from 1Link emphasised the importance of a reliable digital financial ecosystem for facilitating important players of the economy, including freelancers.

“We are working at 1Link to build a seamless payment infrastructure that empowers freelancers by enabling fast, transparent, and seamless payments to strengthen Pakistan’s freelance economy and empower professionals to compete globally,” Shahzab said.

With Pakistan already ranking among top freelancing markets worldwide, stakeholders believe targeted policies, training, financial integration, and support from innovation platforms can enable the sector to scale significantly in the years ahead.

The summit was addressed by various AI experts and renowned AI mentors, including Imran Ali Dina, Khadija Shahzad, Hassan Bin Liaquat, Ammara Aftab, and Fahad Shaikh.