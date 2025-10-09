Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs425,178 after hitting world record the previous day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at the same rate of Rs364,521, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs425,178 after a gain of Rs8,400 during the day.

The international rate of gold also remained the same at $4,039 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs82 per tola to reach Rs5,066.

International gold took a breather from a record run on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the $4,000 level for the first time ever on economic and geopolitical uncertainties and hopes of further U.S. interest rate cuts this year.

Spot gold lost 0.2% to $4,029.86 per ounce, as of 0642 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6% to $4,047.80.