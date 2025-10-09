BML 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BOP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.35%)
FCCL 57.87 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.96%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PREMA 42.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.09%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.54%)
PTC 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.71%)
SNGP 129.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
SSGC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.84%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
TREET 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold takes a breather after safe-haven demand fuels record run

  • Spot gold lost 0.2% to $4,029.86 per ounce
Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold took a breather from a record run on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the $4,000 level for the first time ever on economic and geopolitical uncertainties and hopes of further U.S. interest rate cuts this year.

Spot gold lost 0.2% to $4,029.86 per ounce, as of 0642 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6% to $4,047.80.

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending Israel’s bloody two-year-old war, which the U.N. says constituted a genocide.

“You can’t look past the significance of the Phase-one deal between Israel and Hamas (given) one of the reasons why gold’s been moving higher is geopolitical risks, but it’s probably just a handy excuse to take profits after hitting another record,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials agreed that risks to the U.S. job market were high enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary amid stubborn inflation, per minutes of the September 16–17 meeting released on Wednesday.

Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point cut each in October and December, with probabilities of 93% and 78%, respectively, per the CME FedWatch tool.

“We still see things as being rather constructive because all the fundamentals (for gold) remain pointed upwards,” he added.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Global markets struggled this week amid political turmoil in Japan and France, coupled with an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, sparking a flight to safety in gold.

Gold has climbed 54% year-to-date on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETFs), a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4% to $49.06 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $49.57 on Wednesday.

Platinum slipped 0.6% to $1,653.52 and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,465.73.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold takes a breather after safe-haven demand fuels record run

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche, experts say

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install ‘TEDs’ to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Dollar set for best week in a year as yen struggles

Pakistan’s steel makers mull legal action against CCP penalty

Read more stories