Pakistan

ECP announces bye-election schedule for NA-1 Chitral

  • Polling for bye-poll in NA-1 to be held on November 23, Sunday
BR Web Desk | APP Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 03:13pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the schedule for the bye-election in NA-1 Upper Chitral-cum-Lower Chitral, following the disqualification of former MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali.

According to the ECP notification, Chitrali’s disqualification was earlier notified on July 29, and became final after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) vacated the interim relief through its judgment on October 1.

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad had sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chitrali to 27 years in prison following his conviction over involvement in the May 9 events. “As a result, Abdul Latif Chitrali stands disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution,” the notification had read.

Exercising powers conferred under Articles 224(4) and 254 of the Constitution, the election commission called upon the voters of NA-1 to elect a new member to fill the vacant seat.

Under the announced election programme, the Returning Officer will issue a public notice on October 13.

Court orders transfer of former MNA to jail

The nomination papers from candidates will be received from October 15 to 17, while the names of nominated candidates will be published on October 18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22, followed by the filing of appeals against the Returning Officer’s decisions by October 27.

The Appellate Tribunal will decide all appeals by November 3, and the revised list of candidates will be published on November 4.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the final list of candidates has been set for November 5, while election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on November 6.

The polling for the bye-election in NA-1 (Chitral) will be held on November 23, Sunday.

27-year prison sentence: PTI MNA Latif claims ruling as bogus terrorism conviction

The ECP also announced the appointment of election officers for the constituency. Regional Election Commissioner Malakand Ijaz Ahmed has been appointed as District Returning Officer (DRO), while District Election Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Iqbal will serve as Returning Officer (RO) for the said constituency.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to relevant federal and provincial authorities, including the secretaries to the president and prime minister, the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the inspector general of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for information and necessary action.

