BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Court orders transfer of former MNA to jail

Fazal Sher Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday ordered the transfer of former MNA Abdul Latif belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to jail after he surrendered before it for execution of a combined 27 years and four months’ sentence in a May 9 riots case.

Latif, who had been convicted by the same court earlier this year, appeared before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and submitted a formal application to surrender, in compliance with directives from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The application stated that the PHC had directed him to surrender before the relevant trial court.

“You took your time,” Judge Sipra remarked during the brief hearing. “Still, it is good that you finally appeared.” The court then ordered that Latif be transferred to jail to begin serving his sentence.

Latif is the first lawmaker to be convicted in connection with the violent protests that erupted on May 9 following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. On May 30, the ATC handed him a combined sentence of 27 years and four months, along with fines, in a case registered at Ramna police station.

According to the judgment, five years in prison and a Rs50,000 fine for attempted murder of police personnel, four years and Rs40,000 fine for setting motorcycles on fire, another four years and Rs40,000 fine for setting the police station ablaze, three months for obstructing police duties, one month for violating Section 144, two years for committing crimes in a mob, and 10 years with a Rs200,000 fine under terrorism charges.

The FIR was registered under sections148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy property), 440 (Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt)of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act registered at Ramna police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC jail PTI Anti Terrorism Court May 9 riots case former MNA Abdul Latif

Comments

200 characters

Court orders transfer of former MNA to jail

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories