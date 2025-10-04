Court orders transfer of former MNA to jail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday ordered the transfer of former MNA Abdul Latif belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to jail after he surrendered before it for execution of a combined 27 years and four months’ sentence in a May 9 riots case.

Latif, who had been convicted by the same court earlier this year, appeared before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and submitted a formal application to surrender, in compliance with directives from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The application stated that the PHC had directed him to surrender before the relevant trial court.

“You took your time,” Judge Sipra remarked during the brief hearing. “Still, it is good that you finally appeared.” The court then ordered that Latif be transferred to jail to begin serving his sentence.

Latif is the first lawmaker to be convicted in connection with the violent protests that erupted on May 9 following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. On May 30, the ATC handed him a combined sentence of 27 years and four months, along with fines, in a case registered at Ramna police station.

According to the judgment, five years in prison and a Rs50,000 fine for attempted murder of police personnel, four years and Rs40,000 fine for setting motorcycles on fire, another four years and Rs40,000 fine for setting the police station ablaze, three months for obstructing police duties, one month for violating Section 144, two years for committing crimes in a mob, and 10 years with a Rs200,000 fine under terrorism charges.

The FIR was registered under sections148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy property), 440 (Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt)of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act registered at Ramna police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025