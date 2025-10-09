BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 243.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
GCIL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
HUBC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.04%)
KEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.49%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.16%)
TRG 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,860 Increased By 593.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 51,019 Increased By 201.5 (0.4%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Tahir Amin Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The talks between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities for the second review of the USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) reportedly remained inconclusive.

The Fund mission, led by Iva Petrova, Pakistan’s Mission Chief at the IMF, started talks with Pakistani authorities on September 25 that continued till October 8; however official sources revealed that the staff level agreement was yet to be reached.

Till filing of this report no statement was issued by the government, as well as, by the IMF.

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Sources said that IMF had shared the draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) with Ministry of Finance. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reportedly said that once the MEFP is signed, a staff-level agreement will be reached between Pakistan and the IMF. He added that Pakistan has met all targets set by the IMF as part of the ongoing program.

The current round of talks between Pakistan and the IMF wad scheduled to conclude on Wednesday with the finance minister describing the negotiations as “on track.” He noted that consensus has been reached on major targets with the IMF. The finance minister had made these remarks during an informal conversation with the media, emphasising that Pakistan remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the IMF program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF ministry of finance EFF Muhammad Aurangzeb MEFP IMF and Pakistan IMF Mission Chief Iva Petrova

Comments

200 characters

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories