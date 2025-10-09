FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new definition of “Public Servant” covering any officer of Federal/ Provincial Governments/ autonomous bodies, corporations/ companies owned by such government for the purpose of declaration of their assets.

The FBR late Wednesday night issued SRO.1912/2025 to introduce draft amendments in the Sharing of Declaration of Assets of Civil Servants Rules, 2023.

Previously, only “Civil Servants” were covered under these rules, which mean an employee serving under Civil Servants Act, 1973.

According to the new definition of “Public Servant”, the “Public Servant” means any officer of Federal or any of the Provincial Governments or autonomous bodies, corporations and companies owned by such government having pay grade in l7 and above or equivalent, and includes an employee governed by the Civil Servants Act, 1973, but does not include the persons excepted under sub-clause (iv) of clause (n) of section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

