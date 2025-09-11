Transfers, postings of FBR officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 70 officers of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-17-20) with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the FBR has transferred and posted Collector of Customs including Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar and Additional Directors Collectorate of Customs.

Muhammad Farukh Sharif (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) would now work as Collector (OPS), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar. The officer is also assigned the look after charge of the post of Collector (OPS), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Kohat.

Azood-ul-Mehdi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20), Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar has been given new assignment as Director, Directorate of IPR Enforcement (Central), Lahore.

