BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
CPHL 95.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.83%)
DCL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
DGKC 244.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.33%)
HUBC 215.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.08%)
KEL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 213.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.9%)
PREMA 43.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
PRL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
PTC 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
SNGP 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.41%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TREET 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,361 Increased By 94.8 (0.55%)
BR30 55,347 Increased By 409 (0.74%)
KSE100 166,333 Increased By 1066.4 (0.65%)
KSE30 51,186 Increased By 368.7 (0.73%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Chinese assistance sought to bring Gwadar water plant to its full operational capacity

Safdar Rasheed Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:27am

LAHORE: The Government of Pakistan has decided to seek the assistance of Chinese experts and engineers to bring the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Desalination Plant to full operational capacity, as part of efforts to address the city’s ongoing water crisis.

According to sources, the decision was taken during a meeting on Gwadar’s water and power situation, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting reviewed in detail the water and electricity situation in Gwadar.

GPA Chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and GDA DG Moin Rehman Khan briefed the participants, noting that federal measures have led to “significant improvement in the electricity situation”; however, “the city is currently facing a severe water crisis.”

It was told that due to a lack of rainfall for nearly one and a half years, Gwadar’s two major reservoirs namely Ankara Dam and Swad Dam have dried up.

According to sources, on an emergency basis, the Shadi Kaur Dam line has been reactivated after three and a half years, supplying approximately 1 to 1.2 million gallons of water daily.

In addition, the GPA Water Desalination Plant is currently providing 500,000 to 600,000 gallons of water daily to the city’s old settlements.

According to sources, Ahsan Iqbal directed relevant institutions to mobilize all available resources to control the crisis. “To ensure the GPA Water Desalination Plant to run at full capacity, Chinese experts and engineers should be contacted immediately through the Chinese Embassy,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that, the 1.2 MGD Seawater Desalination Plant, located in the Gwadar Free Zone, was built with a Chinese grant of US$ 12.7 million to supply potable water to the city’s old areas and meet GPA’s needs. The plant was inaugurated on December 4, 2023. This is the plant for which Chinese experts will now be invited to help restore full operational capacity.

According to sources, on the power front, the Ministry of Energy is preparing an Integrated System Plan to stabilize Gwadar’s electricity supply, including local and alternative energy projects.

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has taken immediate steps to ensure 40–45 MW uninterrupted electricity, including the installation of shunt reactors, auto-voltage regulators and polymer insulators.

According to sources, Ahsan Iqbal directed that all water and power projects be fast-tracked and a comprehensive water study conducted to secure long-term relief for Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Balochistan Zahid Saleem, the Chief of QESCO and other relevant officials, while GPA Chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Director General Moin Rehman Khan joined via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

government of pakistan Gwadar Port Authority GPA Gwadar water plant

Comments

200 characters

Chinese assistance sought to bring Gwadar water plant to its full operational capacity

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories