KCA marks World Cotton Day

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

KARACHI: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) celebrated World Cotton Day to highlight the global importance of cotton and the challenges faced by the world’s cotton economies specially Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Moghul, Vice-Chairman KCA highlighted the importance of World Cotton Day and desired to make maximum efforts by all section of the Cotton Trade for betterment of the Cotton Trade in Pakistan.

Prominent speakers belonging to various sectors of the Cotton Trade namely Khawaja Muhammad Nauman Chief Operating Officer of Control Union Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Waheed Khalid Chief Executive, A.F. Cotton Marketing and Senior Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Brokers’ Association, Rahat Aziz, Cotton Consultant and Expert, Cotton Arbitrator and ex-official, Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute, Muhammad Naseem Usman, Member of The KCA’s Brokers Advisory Committee, Chanderlal Member of the KCA’s Brokers Advisory Committee, Usman Kausar Lutfi, Head of Department Sapphire Textile Mills Limited and Shahbaz Ahmed, Lead Auditor/Certifier, Control Union Pakistan (Pvt) Limited also shared their views regarding the challenges being faced by the Cotton Trade in Pakistan and desired the government to take all possible measures on urgent basis to increase cotton production by ensuring supply of certified Cotton Seed to the growers and improve quality of cotton in the country.

It was also emphasised upon the need to modernise the ginning factories with a view to produce quality cotton. It was further desired to ensure payment of premium for better quality of cotton. A large number of the representatives of the Cotton Trade attended the occasion.

