Bilawal summons PPP CEC meeting as war of words with PML-N deepens

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Bilawal House Karachi on Saturday, October 18, to discuss the country’s political situation and future course of action, according to an official statement.

The meeting comes at a time when relations between PPP and its coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have been strained for several weeks. Leaders from both parties have engaged in an escalating exchange of accusations, underscoring widening cracks within the ruling alliance.

On Tuesday, PPP senators strongly criticised the Punjab government, blaming it for incompetence and political prejudice in its handling of the ongoing floods.

Senators Shahadat Awan, Palwasha Khan, Waqar Mehdi, and Masroor Ahsan said Punjab had ignored advance warnings of flooding and prioritised politics over public welfare. They also accused the PML-N of fostering divisions instead of promoting unity.

Responding to the accusations, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari hit back, describing the PPP’s stance as “contradictory and politically immature.” She said PPP leaders issue “verbal gunfire” while claiming to advocate reconciliation, warning that such double standards send no serious message of unity.

Bokhari further accused the PPP of political insecurity, noting that its leaders from Sindh had targeted Punjab more than 30 times in a single day. She stressed that the Punjab government was focused on a one-month flood damage assessment and said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would begin distributing rehabilitation funds on October 17.

The upcoming CEC meeting, therefore, is expected to address not only the party’s political strategy but also its response to the growing rift with PML-N.