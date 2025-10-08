Punjab information minister says PPP’s stance ‘politically immature’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari criticized the recent statements made by PPP leaders, calling their stance “contradictory and politically immature.”

She said that on the one hand, PPP talks about a ceasefire, and on the other, they show up every hour with verbal gunfire. “How can anyone expect reconciliation when their language spits fire?” she remarked.

She emphasized that such double standards send no serious message of reconciliation. She further said that PPP leaders repeatedly resort to personal attacks and unfounded allegations against PML-N leadership, yet portray themselves as advocates of political harmony. “Every day, they polish their shoes, sit in front of the mic, and start hurling abuses and allegations. But when we give a mild response, they start to cry. This attitude is against political maturity,” she said.

She added that PPP has never shouldered the real burden of democracy, which has been borne for decades by PML-N leadership and workers. She made it clear that if their leadership is attacked day and night, they will not welcome opponents with flower garlands. “It is our party and leadership’s high moral ground that despite personal attacks, patience and tolerance are being demonstrated,” she stated.

Azma Bokhari also said that Sindh is not the personal estate of any feudal lord to be presented as “Sindhu Desh” on every forum. She cautioned PPP leaders to stop verbal shelling and hateful rhetoric against Punjab, stressing that PML-N does not want to turn political differences into confrontation but cannot remain silent on one-sided attacks.

She revealed that PPP leaders from Sindh targeted Punjab 34 times in just one day, with over 25 statements coming from Sindh alone. “Punjab has always played a constructive role in strengthening the federation. Yet, these continuous and baseless attacks show nothing but political insecurity,” she said. She highlighted Punjab’s dedication to rehabilitating flood-affected communities, noting that a comprehensive survey began on September 26 and will conclude by October 26. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, a full damage assessment will be completed within one month, and relief will be delivered to victims at their doorsteps,” she added.

Chief Minister Punjab will personally distribute the first installment of rehabilitation funds on October 17, starting from 17 tehsils, she added.

Azma Bokhari expressed regret that some political parties are playing the provincialism card and engaging in baseless blame games instead of cooperating in relief efforts. She stated that Punjab has neither initiated any confrontation nor will it become part of it, as the government’s entire focus is on helping flood victims.

She added that the Sindh government and PPP have not provided any practical support so far, yet continue to interfere in Punjab’s matters unnecessarily. “Every province should play its constitutional and administrative role. Punjab is doing its part with full honesty and will not allow anyone to create hurdles,” she said.

She emphasized that Punjab’s development work—especially in Lahore—is being cited as an example even in the Sindh Assembly. “If a player or celebrity praises Punjab’s performance compared to Sindh, how is that our fault? Their frustration over Punjab’s success is driving this blame game,” she remarked. She reiterated that Punjab is not seeking confrontation but will respond appropriately if the series of accusations continues. “Punjab did not start this, and ending it is not solely in our hands. We are still ready to resolve issues through dialogue,” she concluded.

