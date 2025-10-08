PPP Senators criticise Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senators on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of incompetence and political prejudice amid the ongoing floods, asserting that the PPP stands for national unity and will not be drawn into PML-N’s internal disputes.

They criticised the Punjab government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for creating political divisions and failing to address flood crises, reaffirming that the PPP represents the federation and unity of all provinces.

PPP Senators Shahadat Awan, Palwasha Khan, Waqar Mehdi, and Masroor Ahsan expressed these views in a joint press conference on Tuesday at the PPP Central Secretariat.

They alleged the Punjab government had failed to take timely measures to protect citizens despite advance warnings of heavy flooding. They accused the provincial government of Punjab of prioritising politics over public welfare and attempting to shift blame to others to hide its failures.

Senator Palwasha Khan said the country was enduring natural calamities, yet instead of responding to the crisis, the Punjab government was issuing divisive statements based on provincial prejudice. “The PPP represents the federation and has a mandate in all four provinces,” she said, adding that “Punjab is not the property of any single political party.”

Palwasha Khan further said that those maligning PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should remember his global role in exposing India’s false narrative. “The PPP joined the coalition government to safeguard democracy, not to compromise on dignity,” she said, warning that if hostility persisted, the issue would be taken up with senior party leadership.

Senator Waqar Mehdi accused the Punjab government of “panic and mismanagement,” stating that it failed to act despite knowing that 650,000 cusecs of water was approaching. He said that PPP Punjab Parliamentary Leader Ali Haider Gilani personally supervised relief work in Multan, but his security was withdrawn for political reasons.

Senator Masroor Ahsan reiterated that the PPP’s politics revolve around the stability and survival of Pakistan. “Our mission is to end prejudice between Sindh and Punjab and strengthen democracy with responsibility,” he said. He pointed out that Sindh contributes 50 percent to the NFC Award revenue share, while Punjab contributes 35 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 percent, and Balochistan 1.2 percent.

Senator Shahadat Awan said the nation recognizes the PPP’s sacrifices for democracy. He urged the Punjab government to focus on relief and rehabilitation instead of media optics. “The government’s focus remains limited to Lahore, while flood victims elsewhere are suffering,” he said. “Advertisements cannot replace action. People need tents, homes, and food, not political statements.”

