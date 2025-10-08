Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Pakistan’s military leadership on Wednesday warned of a “swift and decisive response” to any Indian aggression, while also welcoming a landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting regional security and joint defence cooperation.

The 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), reviewed counter-terrorism operations, regional security dynamics, and the overall operational readiness of the armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum expressed grave concern over what it described as “irresponsible and provocative statements” by Indian political and military leadership, warning that attempts to stir war hysteria for political purposes could escalate tensions and endanger regional peace.

The commanders vowed to counter any misadventure with a decisive military response, stressing that any “imaginary new normal” in the region would be met with a “new normal of swift retributive response.”

The commanders also pledged to pursue comprehensive counterterrorism operations, targeting what they called Indian-sponsored proxies, including “Fitna Al-Khawarij” and “Fitna Al-Hindustan.” They underlined that the nexus between terror, crime and political patronage was damaging state security and would no longer be tolerated.

A key highlight of the conference was the endorsement of Pakistan’s recently signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia. The pact, which the forum described as “landmark,” aims to deepen strategic relations and enhance cooperation across multiple defence domains, enabling a joint response to any external aggression.

The ISPR said the agreement underscored “shared values, mutual respect, and a joint vision for peace and security” in both the Middle East and South Asia.

Reaffirming long-standing foreign policy positions, the forum reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions, and voiced unwavering backing for the Palestinian cause.

It called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, and innovation to address the full spectrum of threats—conventional, sub-conventional, hybrid, and asymmetric. He commended the military’s role in counterterrorism operations and in supporting civil authorities during recent flood relief efforts.