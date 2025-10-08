BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 05:16pm
COAS presides over 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

Pakistan’s military leadership on Wednesday warned of a “swift and decisive response” to any Indian aggression, while also welcoming a landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting regional security and joint defence cooperation.

The 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), reviewed counter-terrorism operations, regional security dynamics, and the overall operational readiness of the armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum expressed grave concern over what it described as “irresponsible and provocative statements” by Indian political and military leadership, warning that attempts to stir war hysteria for political purposes could escalate tensions and endanger regional peace.

The commanders vowed to counter any misadventure with a decisive military response, stressing that any “imaginary new normal” in the region would be met with a “new normal of swift retributive response.”

The commanders also pledged to pursue comprehensive counterterrorism operations, targeting what they called Indian-sponsored proxies, including “Fitna Al-Khawarij” and “Fitna Al-Hindustan.” They underlined that the nexus between terror, crime and political patronage was damaging state security and would no longer be tolerated.

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

A key highlight of the conference was the endorsement of Pakistan’s recently signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia. The pact, which the forum described as “landmark,” aims to deepen strategic relations and enhance cooperation across multiple defence domains, enabling a joint response to any external aggression.

The ISPR said the agreement underscored “shared values, mutual respect, and a joint vision for peace and security” in both the Middle East and South Asia.

Reaffirming long-standing foreign policy positions, the forum reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions, and voiced unwavering backing for the Palestinian cause.

It called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, and innovation to address the full spectrum of threats—conventional, sub-conventional, hybrid, and asymmetric. He commended the military’s role in counterterrorism operations and in supporting civil authorities during recent flood relief efforts.

COAS ISPR Pakistan Army Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Pakistan India clash Corps Commanders' conference

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Pakistan auto association urges government to curb use of unsafe EV batteries

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Read more stories