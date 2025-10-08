BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
Pakistan

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

  • Security forces also eliminate nineteen Indian sponsored khawarij
BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 12:16pm

At least 11 military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Orakzai District, on reported presence of Khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, security forces eliminated nineteen Indian sponsored khawarij while sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other, the military’s media wing said.

The martyred were identified as 39-yearold Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif, who was leading his troops from the front, and his second-in-command, 33-year-old Major Tayyab Rahat, 38-year-old Naib Subedar Azam Gul, 35-year-old Naik Adil Hussain, 34-year-old Naik Gul Ameer, 31-year-old Lance Naik Sher Khan, 32-year-old Lance Naik Talish Faraz, 32-year-old Lance Naik Irshad Hussain, 28-year-old Sepoy Tufail Khan, 23-year-old Sepoy Aqib Ali and 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Zahid.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of brave soldiers and said that the sacrifices of the fearless sons of the security forces will by no means be in vain.

7 India-sponsored terrorists killed

“The government is determined to completely eradicate the monster of terrorism from the country,” the PM said.

He further said that they will not allow elements who seek to harm Pakistan’s territorial integrity to succeed.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces and said that the great sacrifices of the martyrs were unforgettable.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

