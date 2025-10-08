BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
World

Afghanistan’s neighbors signal opposition to US retaking Bagram base

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2025 03:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Afghanistan’s regional neighbors, including American allies, appeared to unite against U.S. President Donald Trump’s stated aim of taking over the Bagram military base near Kabul, according to a statement released after they met in Moscow.

The “Moscow Format” meeting on Afghanistan - the seventh such event hosted by Russia but attended for the first time by the Taliban administration’s foreign minister - included U.S. partners India and Pakistan.

The 10 nations also included Russia, China and Iran as well as Central Asian countries.

In a joint statement released by Russia’s foreign ministry late on Tuesday, the 10 countries did not name the United States or Bagram itself, but seemed to take aim at Trump’s plan for the base, endorsing the Taliban’s position on the issue.

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

“They (the countries meeting) called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability,” the joint statement read.

Taliban opposition to foreign force

At a press conference on Tuesday in Moscow at the conclusion of the event, the Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated its position.

“Afghanistan is a free and independent country, and throughout history, it has never accepted the military presence of foreigners. Our decision and policy will remain the same to keep Afghanistan free and independent,” he said.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US deal on Bagram base ‘not possible’ says Afghan Taliban official

The Taliban’s first administration was ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led invasion of the country, triggering an insurgency by the group.

Bagram, just outside the capital Kabul, became the biggest and best-known U.S. base in Afghanistan before the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country in 2021 as the Taliban retook control.

Last month, Trump threatened “bad things”, opens new tab would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back Bagram, and cited what he called its strategic location near China.

Current and former U.S. officials have cast doubt on Trump’s goal, saying that re-occupying Bagram might end up looking like a re-invasion, requiring more than 10,000 troops as well as deployment of advanced air defenses.

