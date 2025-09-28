Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia have said they ‘firmly’ oppose the reestablishment of military bases in and around Afghanistan by the countries responsible for the current situation the country is facing. Foreign Ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, and Russia said this in a joint statement released here on Saturday by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The joint statement came amid reports saying that the United States is trying to get back Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase.

The four Foreign Ministers, who met on 25 September on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, have reiterated their support for Afghanistan as an independent, united, and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and narcotics.

They expressed deep concern over the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan noting that terrorist groups such as ISIL, Al-Qaida, the Eastern Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jaish ul-Adl, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other similar groups in the region including Majeed Brigade, as well as others, based in Afghanistan, continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security.

According to the joint statement, the fourth quadripartite meeting of Foreign Ministers of the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Russian Federation on Afghanistan was held upon the invitation of the Russian Federation.

The four sides also supported effective regional initiatives aimed at uplifting Afghanistan’s economy and emphasised the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to alleviate the dire situation of the Afghan people. They expressed willingness to expand economic and trade cooperation and regional connectivity with Afghanistan, which would contribute to the active integration of Afghanistan into the regional economic cooperation.

The statement said that the four countries recognized the importance of appropriate adjustment of the 1988 sanction regime in accordance with the realities on the ground to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan. They emphasized the need to avoid politicization and double standards, in particular on travel ban exemptions requests for designated Taliban individuals that remain crucial for promoting a comprehensive approach on Afghanistan.

According to the joint statement, the four countries emphasized the importance of continued humanitarian support to Afghanistan and called on the international community to intensify provision of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. They also underscored the importance of de-linking humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan from any political considerations.

They emphasized that strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan and countering the threats of terrorism, radicalism, and drug crime emanating from its territory are in line with their common interests in the region.

The group of four urged the Afghan authorities to take effective, concrete, and verifiable actions in fulfilling the international obligations and commitments made by Afghanistan to fight terrorism, dismantle, and eliminate all terrorist groups, and to prevent recruitment, fundraising, and their access to weapons, as well as their collaboration with foreign terrorist fighters. The four sides further urged the Afghan authorities to dismantle any terrorist training camps or any other terrorist infrastructure on their soil.

The four sides called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Afghanistan should be supported in taking comprehensive measures to fight terrorism, dismantle, and eliminate all terrorist groups equally and non-discriminatory, and prevent the use of Afghan territory against its neighbours, the region, and beyond.

The four sides commended the Afghan authorities’ efforts to reduce the cultivation of traditional opium. They called for comprehensive measures to combat narcotics, particularly in light of the significant rise in the production of synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine jointly fighting against and dismantling trans-national organized criminal groups involved in the trafficking of opiates, and cutting off trade and transit corridors of narcotics within and beyond the region and stressed the importance of the international assistance to promote agricultural development and alternative crops on the way to building a society free of drug abuse.

The Foreign Ministers urged Afghan authorities to create conditions that facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, prevent further migration, and take serious measures to ensure returnees’ livelihoods and reintegration into political and social processes to achieve a lasting solution.

The four sides expressed appreciation for the regional countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, for hosting millions of Afghan refugees. They urged the international community and donors to provide, adequate, predictable, regular, and sustainable financial support and other necessary assistance, in line with the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing, for time-bound and well resources repatriation of refugees back to Afghanistan, as well as to countries hosting Afghan refugees, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

They emphasized the importance of building an inclusive and broad-based governance system in Afghanistan that reflects the interests and aspirations of all segments of Afghan society. The four sides emphasized the importance of the rights and needs of the entire population of the country including all ethnic and religious groups. They also stressed that women and girls’ access to education, and economic opportunities, including access to work, participation in public life, freedom of movement, justice, and basic services, will contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.

The four sides pointed out that the NATO members should bear the primary responsibility for the current plight in Afghanistan. They should create opportunities for Afghanistan’s economic recovery and future development and prosperity, immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan, and return Afghanistan’s overseas assets for the benefit of the Afghan people, the statement remarked.

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran emphasized that the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected, firmly opposed the reestablishment of military bases in and around Afghanistan by the countries responsible for the current situation, which is not conducive to regional peace and security.

The FMs supported all diplomatic efforts that are conducive to the political settlement of the Afghan issue and supported the international community, especially the United Nations. They emphasized the significant role of regional frameworks such as the Moscow Format, the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Afghanistan’s Neighbouring Countries, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, playing a positive role in achieving a political solution.

In this context, they welcomed the recent joint meeting of the Special Representatives of China, Iran, Pakistan, and Russia on Afghanistan held on 12 September 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, and encouraged the continuation of these quadrilateral consultations.

