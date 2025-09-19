Trump says trying to ‘get back’ Bagram airbase from Afghanistan

LONDON: The United States is trying to get Bagram air base in Afghanistan back, President Donald Trump on Thursday during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The historic Soviet-built airstrip was the main base for American forces in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, attacks up until their 2021 withdrawal led to a takeover by the Islamist Taliban movement.

“We’re trying to get it back,” Trump said, referring to Bagram, citing what he called its strategic location near China. “We want that base back.”