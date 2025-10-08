BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

  • Growth higher than 2.68% estimated in previous meeting
BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 05:52pm

Pakistan has posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.04% during FY2025, estimates released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday showed.

The growth is higher than the 2.68% estimated by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) during the previous meeting.

“The updated growth rates in agriculture, industry and services are 1.51%, 5.26% and 3% as compared to earlier growth rates of 0.56%, 4.77% and 2.91% respectively,” said NAC in its 114th meeting held today.

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

In agriculture, while important crops have slightly improved from -13.49% to -13.12%, other crops have witnessed significant improvement from 4.78% to +19.55% due to double-digit growth in the production of green fodder (16%), vegetables (12%), fruits (10%), and tobacco (25.7%).

Meanwhile, livestock has decreased from 4.72% to 2.94% because of an increase in fodder inputs. Further, updated growth rates in forestry and fishing are 2.66% and 1.40% respectively.

According to NAC, the updated growth in industry during FY2025 is 5.26% as compared to 4.77% estimated previously.

“The mining & quarrying industry has improved from -3.38% to -2.35% due to improvement in oil (3.5%), limestone (31.6%), marble (11.6%), and exploration cost (26.1%). Large-scale manufacturing, which is measured through Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM), has improved from -1.53% to -0.69%,” read the release.

Meanwhile, the services industry has increased from 2.91% to 3% in FY2025 with positive contributions from all the constituents.

“Wholesale and retail trade has improved to +0.46% from 0.14% because of improvements in agriculture, manufacturing, and imports. The transport and storage industry has improved to +2.43% from 2.20% due to upward revisions reported by NTRC, PIA, domestic airlines, CAA, foreign airlines, KPT and storage activities.

“While information & communication has slightly declined from 6.48% to +5.85%, finance & insurance has improved from 3.22% to +3.90% due to improvement in the insurance industry,” it added.

Size of economy

According to NAC, based on the latest figures of the national accounts aggregates for FY2025, the overall size of the economy stands at Rs113.7 trillion, i.e. $407.2 billion, as compared to Rs105.2 trillion i.e. $371.8 billion in the previous year.

Further, per capita income in Rupees is 506,188/- i.e. $1,812, the NAC data showed.

Quarterly figures

The NAC approved revised quarterly GDP growth rates for Q1, Q2, & Q3 and fresh growth of Q4 during FY 2024-25. Overall GDP witnessed upward revisions in the first three quarters from 1.37% to 1.80% for Q1, from 1.53% to 1.94% for Q2, and from 2.40% to 2.79% for Q3.

“These changes are mainly due to upward revisions in annual benchmarks in agriculture, resulting in improved growth rates,” the committee said.

During Q4 of FY2025, the economy posted a growth of 5.66%. The growth in agriculture, industry and services stands at +0.18%, +19.95% and +3.72%, respectively.

PBS agriculture sector Industrial Sector GDP growth National Accounts Committee Pakistan GDP Services sector NAC

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Pakistan auto association urges government to curb use of unsafe EV batteries

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Read more stories