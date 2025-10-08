BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 02:27pm

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed new peaks on Wednesday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs425,178 after a single-day rise of Rs8,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs364,521 after it registered an increase of Rs7,202, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs416,778 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,039 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $84 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs55 per tola to reach Rs4,984.

Whereas, international gold extended its historic rally to break above $4,000 an ounce for the first time on Wednesday, as investors piled into the safe haven to seek cover from mounting geopolitical uncertainty while betting on more US interest rate cuts.

Spot gold jumped 1.2% to $4,032.46 per ounce by 0653 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.3% to $4,054.80 per ounce.

Gold Prices gold rates gold spot rate gold rates today

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Pakistan auto association urges government to curb use of unsafe EV batteries

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Read more stories