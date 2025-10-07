Gold price per tola gains Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Tuesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs416,778 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs357,319 after it registered an increase of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs415,278 after a single-day rise of Rs5,400.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,955 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $15 during the day.

Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs20 per tola to reach Rs4,929.

Meanwhile, spot gold was trading around $3,960 per ounce, as of 0130 GMT on Tuesday, after hitting a fresh high of $3,977.19 earlier in the day.

Gold has climbed 51% so far this year on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed ETFs, a weaker dollar and growing interest from retail investors seeking a hedge against rising trade and geopolitical tensions.