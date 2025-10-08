BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan to hold first maritime investment conference to boost blue economy

BR Web Desk Published 08 Oct, 2025 12:43pm

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday announced plans to hold the Pakistan Maritime Investment Conference 2025, aimed at showcasing a wide range of investment opportunities in the maritime sector.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Chaudhry said the upcoming conference will present both micro and macro investment opportunities to domestic and international investors across all ports and affiliated departments, read a statement.

The federal minister emphasised that the initiative seeks to attract sustainable investments to strengthen the blue economy and maritime infrastructure.

The meeting’s agenda included key decisions regarding the date, venue, and thematic focus of the first-ever maritime investment conference. Officials agreed that the event will serve as a strategic platform to position Pakistan as a regional hub for maritime investment and innovation.

Discussions also centred on identifying potential investment areas, including port infrastructure, fisheries, marine transport, shipbuilding, and coastal tourism, to align with national goals for economic diversification and sustainable development.

A major highlight of the session was the discussion about a strategic media and branding campaign to promote the conference and attract high-level participation from investors, financial institutions, and development partners.

Chaudhry directed officials to finalise standardised templates for investment proposals and project submissions, aiming to streamline the evaluation and approval process for new ventures in the sector.

He underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in revitalising Pakistan’s maritime potential, expressing confidence that the forum and conference will mark a “significant milestone” in advancing the country’s maritime and blue economy ambitions.

