BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
DGKC 247.50 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (1.53%)
FCCL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
GCIL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.73%)
HUBC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.15%)
KEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
SNGP 131.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.51%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,186 Increased By 12.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 51,055 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.18%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-10-08

Syria announces ‘comprehensive ceasefire’ with Kurds after clashes

AFP Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:47am

DAMASCUS: Syria announced a comprehensive ceasefire with Kurdish forces after a meeting Tuesday between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi that followed deadly clashes in the northern city of Aleppo.

Syria’s authorities, who took power last year after the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, have rejected Kurdish demands for a decentralised government giving them greater autonomy.

The issue has added to tensions with the Kurdish administration that controls swathes of the north and northeast, while differences between the two sides have held up implementation of a March 10 deal on integrating the Kurds’ civil and military institutions into the state.

In a statement on X, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said he had met in Damascus with Abdi, head of the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“We agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts, and on points for military deployment in north and northeast Syria,” Qasra said, adding that implementation of the deal would begin immediately.

A government source told AFP the meeting came after Sharaa met with Abdi, the first such encounter since July, and that the pair had discussed “security issues concerning the March 10 agreement”.

US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US military’s Central Command, also attended, the source added, on condition of anonymity.

Barrack said Monday on X that he and Cooper had visited northeast Syria for “substantive conversations” with Abdi.

The Kurdish leader said they had discussed “issues aimed at supporting the political integration in Syria, preserving the country’s territorial integrity, and creating a safe environment for all components of the Syrian people”, as well as ensuring continued efforts to combat Islamic State group jihadists in the region.

Syria ceasefire Kurdish forces Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa Mazloum Abdi

Comments

200 characters

Syria announces ‘comprehensive ceasefire’ with Kurds after clashes

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories