BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 95.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.43%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (0.99%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PTC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 65.6 (0.38%)
BR30 55,698 Increased By 233.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 166,342 Increased By 168.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 51,114 Decreased By -35 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

Al-Aqsa courtyards storming anniversary: Demos across Karachi condemn US and Israel

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: A large number of demonstrations were held across Karachi on Tuesday on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman to mark two years since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and to join the global day of protest against Israel.

Protests took place in all districts of the city — on main roads, at schools, colleges, commercial centers, public spaces, and outside the City Court — where participants condemned Israeli aggression and US support for it.

Lawyers, students, teachers, traders, religious scholars, workers, and members of civil society formed human chains and carried banners and placards expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza and Hamas.

Speaking at a lawyers’ protest outside the City Court, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Deputy Chief and Advocate Saifuddin said Israel, despite its military power, had failed to defeat the Palestinians. He declared that Israel was an illegitimate state and would never be accepted under any circumstances.

He said the movement led by Hamas would continue until the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, freedom of Palestine, and the end of Israel. He added that the blood of Palestinians would not go in vain and that all supporters of Israel, including the United States, would ultimately fail.

Saifuddin said the nationwide protests sent a clear message that the Pakistani people stood firmly with the fighters of Hamas and the residents of Gaza. He rejected the “two-state solution,” insisting instead on a single, independent Palestinian state led by Hamas.

He recalled that Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had declared Israel an illegitimate state — a stance Pakistan continues to uphold — and warned that any deviation from it would be an act of treason.

He also mentioned that 22-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg had organized a flotilla carrying aid for Gaza, which was stopped by Israel, exposing its cruelty and inhumanity.

Other speakers at the City Court protest included Karachi Bar President Aamir Nawaz Warraich, General Secretary Ghulam Rehman Korai, Islamic Lawyers Movement’s Qaiser Jameel Malik, Syed Shua-un-Nabi Advocate, Usman Farooq Advocate, Sindh Bar Council members Haider Imam Rizvi and Farukhanda Jabeen, Rubina Jatoi Advocate, and Talat Yasmin Advocate. A large number of female lawyers also joined the demonstration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gaza Hamas US and Israel Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Al-Aqsa courtyards storming anniversary: Demos across Karachi condemn US and Israel

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories