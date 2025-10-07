BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Amateurs to face top pros for bumper payday at Australian Open

Reuters Published October 7, 2025

Bold swings and cheeky dropshots can earn amateur tennis players bragging rights and a million-dollar payday when they take on top professionals in a single-point showdown ahead of next year’s Australian Open main draw.

Organisers of the Grand Slam announced on Tuesday the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam will pit 10 amateur players from across Australia against an elite field of 22 professionals headlined by world number one Carlos Alcaraz, with the winner pocketing A$1 million ($661,000).

The event, part of the expanded opening week of the major, features an elimination draw with ‘rock, paper, scissors’ used to determine who will serve or receive, and the winner of the point going through to the next round.

It proved hugely popular among fans after its introduction at this year’s tournament in January, with some of the amateurs toppling more fancied opponents, before Australian professional Omar Jasika won the event to claim the A$60,000 prize.

With the stakes now much higher, qualifying will take place across Australia and at the major, with the final to be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

“With more big names to be announced soon, you now have a million reasons to pick up a racket and get ready for January,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

Tiley added that the first of the three weeks of the Grand Slam, from January 12-17, will be open with free entry for kids, and live music lighting up Grand Slam Oval every night.

Both men’s and women’s doubles finals will be played on the afternoon of the final Saturday on the main showcourt.

The main draw runs from January 18 to February 1.

Grand Slam Australian Open

Comments

200 characters

Amateurs to face top pros for bumper payday at Australian Open

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories