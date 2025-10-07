BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BOP 35.56 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (9.79%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
DGKC 250.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.2%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.52%)
NBP 213.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.36%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.09 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.71%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.37%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,545 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 56,313 Decreased By -226.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 167,397 Decreased By -355.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 51,561 Decreased By -226.1 (-0.44%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IEA trims renewables outlook as US policy shifts and China auction reforms weigh

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2025 10:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: The International Energy Agency on Tuesday cut its global forecast for renewable power growth by 2030 by 900 gigawatts from last year’s outlook, citing weaker prospects in the United States and China, even as solar power continues to drive record additions.

Global renewable power capacity is now expected to rise by 4,600 GW by 2030 - down from a forecast of 5,500 GW in 2024 - with solar accounting for about 80% of the increase, the data showed.

The downward revision is mainly due to an early phase‑out of U.S. federal tax incentives and other regulatory changes - lowering the IEA’s U.S. growth expectations by almost 50% - while China’s shift from fixed tariffs to competitive auctions is squeezing project economics.

The downgrade is partly offset by stronger outlooks elsewhere. India is set to become the second-largest growth market after China and is on course to comfortably reach its 2030 target, supported by expanded auctions, faster permitting and a rooftop-solar surge.

Europe’s prospects have also improved on the back of ambitious policies, larger auction volumes and streamlined approvals, while many emerging economies across Asia, the Middle East and Africa are accelerating build-outs as costs fall and targets rise, the report said.

Offshore wind remains a weak spot, with the agency’s growth outlook about a quarter lower than last year due to policy resets, supply-chain bottlenecks and higher costs.

Pumped‑storage hydropower is expected to grow 80% faster over the next five years than in the previous five as grid‑integration challenges mount and geothermal installations are on track to hit historic highs in the United States, Japan, Indonesia and other emerging markets.

“The growth in global renewable capacity in the coming years will be dominated by solar,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said, urging policymakers to tackle supply-chain security and grid constraints.

The agency warned that solar and rare-earth supply chains remain highly concentrated in China, with key segments staying above 90% through 2030.

China United States IEA

Comments

200 characters

IEA trims renewables outlook as US policy shifts and China auction reforms weigh

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories