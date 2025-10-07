BML 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
BOP 35.58 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (9.85%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.9%)
DCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
DGKC 250.37 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-1.22%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.85%)
GCIL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.02%)
HUBC 219.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-1.98%)
KEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
NBP 213.72 Decreased By ▼ -7.48 (-3.38%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (8.74%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.57 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.53%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
TREET 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.52%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,546 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 56,388 Decreased By -151.6 (-0.27%)
KSE100 167,585 Decreased By -167.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 51,621 Decreased By -165.7 (-0.32%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Tahir Amin Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities on Monday deliberated on revising downward the GDP projection to 3.5 percent for the current fiscal year against the government target of 4.2 percent, as recent floods caused damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

According to official sources, the talks are part of the ongoing IMF review mission in Islamabad, where both sides are examining the government’s policy actions and financing needs ahead of the release of the next tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

IMF projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.6% for FY26, below govt target of 4.2%

Sources further revealed that in view of the damages caused by recent floods and external factors, an increase in inflation is anticipated. During the talks inflation target was deliberated upon and projected to be in the range of 7-8 percent for the current fiscal year, while foreign exchange reserves are projected to be around $14.5 billion.

Current account deficit was estimated to be around $1.495 billion, exports around $32.981 billion, while imports were estimated to be around $59.6 billion, which may result in to trade deficit of around 27 billion by the end of the current fiscal year. Remittances are expected to be projected to be around $36 billion.

Negotiations will continue in the coming days, covering broader structural reforms, tax revenue measures, and external financing needs. The government side termed the latest round of discussions “constructive,” with the Fund emphasizing effective implementation as a prerequisite for disbursements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation IMF gdp agriculture sector livestock EFF IMF and Pakistan Floods in Pakistan GDP growth forecast Flood damaged houses

Comments

200 characters

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories