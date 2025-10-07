Global IT certifications programme: PITB receives 12,420 applications

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has received over 12,420 applications under its Global IT certifications programme since its launch in September 2024.

This was highlighted during a review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Monday. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Skills Development Wing Director Chaudhary Ahmad Islam and other senior officials were also present. The Global IT certifications programme is a flagship initiative of the government of Punjab, aimed at equipping youth with globally recognised digital skills.

It was informed in the meeting that over 6,761 candidates have been verified for eligibility through the PITB-developed online portal, while payment verification has been completed for over 326 applicants. The fee reimbursement process is also underway after verification of over 227 international certifications.

Moreover, 156 candidates who completed their certifications have already received full course fee reimbursements directly into their accounts.

Highlighting the programme’s vision, the chairman said it provides candidates with an opportunity to earn certifications from leading international tech companies, while the Punjab government reimburses the course fee for those who complete their chosen certification.

