BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (9.76%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.16%)
FCCL 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-1.74%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.35%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.8%)
NBP 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.4%)
PREMA 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.04 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (8.54%)
SNGP 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.47%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.58%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
TREET 29.19 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.81%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,528 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 56,258 Decreased By -281.8 (-0.5%)
KSE100 167,303 Decreased By -449.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,531 Decreased By -255.9 (-0.49%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

HOP and UMT join hands to empower students

Press Release Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: The University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the House of Professionals (HOP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing professional training, international certification opportunities, and career development for students and alumni.

The MoU was signed by Zia ul Mustafa, President House of Professionals, and Azeem Naz, Director School of Commerce and Accountancy, UMT. Under the agreement, HOP will provide practical training programs for UMT students and alumni in areas such as accounting and finance, human resource management, supply chain, marketing, and project management. The collaboration also includes career facilitation, research cooperation, and joint organization of seminars, workshops, and conferences.

A key feature of the partnership is HOP’s facilitation for UMT students and alumni to obtain international certifications from the Institute of Chartered Management Professionals (ICMP), USA, with a special discount ranging from 25% to 40%. Both institutions agreed to strengthen industry-academia linkages, arrange guest lectures by professionals, and promote joint research and publications to enhance professional exposure.

Officials from both sides termed the agreement a milestone toward bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with global credentials and employability-focused skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

University of Management and Technology UMT Zia Ul Mustafa empower students

Comments

200 characters

HOP and UMT join hands to empower students

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories