HOP and UMT join hands to empower students

LAHORE: The University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the House of Professionals (HOP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing professional training, international certification opportunities, and career development for students and alumni.

The MoU was signed by Zia ul Mustafa, President House of Professionals, and Azeem Naz, Director School of Commerce and Accountancy, UMT. Under the agreement, HOP will provide practical training programs for UMT students and alumni in areas such as accounting and finance, human resource management, supply chain, marketing, and project management. The collaboration also includes career facilitation, research cooperation, and joint organization of seminars, workshops, and conferences.

A key feature of the partnership is HOP’s facilitation for UMT students and alumni to obtain international certifications from the Institute of Chartered Management Professionals (ICMP), USA, with a special discount ranging from 25% to 40%. Both institutions agreed to strengthen industry-academia linkages, arrange guest lectures by professionals, and promote joint research and publications to enhance professional exposure.

Officials from both sides termed the agreement a milestone toward bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with global credentials and employability-focused skills.

