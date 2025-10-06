Saudi Arabia buys 455,000 tons of wheat in tender

Saudi Arabia bought 455,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender, the country’s General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.
GFSA had sought to purchase 420,000 tons of wheat in the tender that closed on Friday.
Saudi Arabia bought 455,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender, the country’s General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.
GFSA had sought to purchase 420,000 tons of wheat in the tender that closed on Friday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 6
|
281.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 6
|
281.10
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 6
|
150.14
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 6
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 6
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 6
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 3
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 3
|
6,715.79
|
Nasdaq / Oct 3
|
22,780.51
|
Dow Jones / Oct 3
|
46,758.28
|
India Sensex / Oct 6
|
81,573.03
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 6
|
47,985.64
|
Hang Seng / Oct 6
|
26,978.33
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 6
|
9,470.10
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 6
|
24,396.20
|
France CAC40 / Oct 6
|
8,029.70
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 3
|
15,880
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 3
|
349,603
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 6
|
268.68
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 6
|
61.56
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 6
|
3,925.45
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 6
|
276.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 6
|
65.27
|Stock
|Price
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 19
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
6.37
▲ 1 (18.62%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Sep 19
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
7.35
▲ 0.77 (11.7%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 19
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
10.18
▲ 1 (10.89%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26.27
▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
|
Metro Steel / Sep 19
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
18.68
▲ 1.7 (10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Sep 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
48.13
▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Sep 19
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
18.91
▲ 1.72 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 19
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
61.78
▲ 5.62 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Sep 19
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
45.94
▲ 4.18 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 19
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
28.92
▲ 2.63 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 19
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.35
▼ -0.63 (-10.54%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Sep 19
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
26.46
▼ -2.94 (-10%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
247.10
▼ -27.46 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 19
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
33.80
▼ -3.75 (-9.99%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 19
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
8.55
▼ -0.91 (-9.62%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 19
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.62 (-9.02%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 19
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
32.50
▼ -3.21 (-8.99%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Sep 19
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
105.19
▼ -9.18 (-8.03%)
|
Olympia Mills / Sep 19
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
36.50
▼ -3.05 (-7.71%)
|
Wasl Mobility Mod. / Sep 19
Wasl Mobility Modaraba(WASL)
|
6.09
▼ -0.5 (-7.59%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
169,773,055
▼ -0.34
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
165,854,902
▲ 2.39
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
162,011,397
▼ -0.11
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
135,091,867
▲ 0.51
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
94,275,609
▲ 0.02
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 19
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
89,879,525
▲ 0.65
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
77,889,542
▲ 1.6
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
74,618,668
▲ 0.09
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 19
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
66,954,977
▼ -0.23
|
Kohinoor Spinning / Sep 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
58,032,740
▼ -0.21
Comments