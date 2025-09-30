BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
EU wheat hovers near lows

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

PARIS: European wheat fell to near a contract low on Monday, pressured by a rise of the euro against the dollar and a global supply glut, while traders were assessing potentially lower-than-expected wheat exports from top competitor Russia.

Benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext closed down 0.5 percent at 188.50 euros (USD221.05) a metric ton, near a low of 188.00 hit last week, seen as a support.

Chicago wheat was up 0.2percent by the same time.

The dollar eased against major currencies on Monday following a rally last week in the wake of a slew of stronger-than-expected US economic data and ahead of a key report that could offer further clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Meanwhile trade operators are trying to have a better picture of the state of crops in Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter.

Russia’s government has decided to declare a federal level emergency in the agriculture sector of the southern Rostov region as bad weather has caused massive loss of crops, local authorities said over the weekend.

On Friday, consultancy Sovecon had made its first downgrade to its wheat export forecast for the 2025/26 season on Friday, cutting its projection by about 0.3 million tons to 43.4 million tons after July-September exports slowed by 29 percent.

Exports in the first six months of the season - usually the most active period when traders can ship grain without restrictions - would reach 23 million tons, well below an official projection of 33 million tons, it said.

Russian wheat shipments this month were down over 15 percent on the same period last year, it said on Monday.

