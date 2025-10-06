BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.25 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 07:23pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw a slight gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 281.25, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the Pakistan rupee posted a marginal gain as it appreciated by Re0.11 or 0.04% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 281.26, against 281.37 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the yen tumbled against the US dollar by the most in five months in early Monday trading after Sanae Takaichi won the LDP leadership election over the weekend. This set the country on course for more expansionary fiscal policy and complicated the task facing the Bank of Japan.

The yen sank 1.6% to 149.81 yen on the US dollar, its biggest one-day slide since May 12, wiping out gains it made in the past week as markets resumed trading in Asia.

With many markets in Asia closed for holidays, the dollar index was last down 0.1% at 98.029, extending recent losses.

The dollar has weakened steadily against its major peers this year as traders attempt to gauge the economic impact of US President Donald Trump’s policies and attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Market activity signals that easing at the Fed’s October meeting is a near-certainty, with Fed funds futures implying a 94.6% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Speculators are also pricing a 70% chance that the government shutdown lasts beyond October 15, according to contracts on the betting website Polymarket.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose around 1.5% on Monday after OPEC+ announced a more modest monthly increase in production than expected, tempering some concerns about supply additions, though analysts expect near-term gains to be capped by a soft demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 91 cents, or 1.4%, to $65.44 a barrel by 0315 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.77, up 89 cents, or 1.5%.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 281.25

OFFER                      Rs 281.45

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling against USD, closing at 281.85 and 282.30, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 1.02 rupee for buying and 66 paise for selling, closing at 329.21 and 332.86, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 5 paise for buying and 6 paise for selling, closing at 76.76 and 77.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and gained 2 paise for selling, closing at 75.02 and 75.65, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 281.85

OFFER                      Rs 282.30

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Kibor interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories