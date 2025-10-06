Sri Lankan shares extend winning streak

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the fourteenth successive session on Friday, led by real estate and materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose nearly 0.7 percent to 22,094.89.

The index closed at a record high for the eighth straight session, and logged its third straight weekly gain.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, gaining 25 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 439.5 million shares from 192.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 9.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD32.3 million), compared with 6.52 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 417.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.49 billion rupees, the data showed.