Moderate earthquake jolts Quetta
QUETTA: A moderate earthquake shook Quetta and its surrounding areas at 6:29 pm on Sunday evening.
According to the Seismological Center, the quake measured 4.9 Magnitude on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located approximately 65 kilometres west of Quetta, at a shallow depth of 25 kilometres beneath the earth’s surface.
Initial reports suggest no casualties or significant structural damage.
