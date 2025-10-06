Saylani Welfare team visits Baghdad

KARACHI: Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooque Qadri, along with a delegation from Saylani, paid homage at the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad Sharif and participated in the spiritual gatherings.

According to a statement issued from Karachi, Maulana Bashir Farooqi Qadri offered special prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan. During his visit, he also met with religious scholars and pilgrims from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, other African nations, India, and various Arab countries.

Maulana Bashir Farooque briefed them about the journey of Saylani Welfare, which began with its Dastarkhwan (free meal service) and has now expanded into large-scale projects in information technology, education, and healthcare. The foreign scholars and delegates lauded Saylani’s humanitarian services and assured their full support for future initiatives.

While addressing scholars and pilgrims, Maulana Bashir Farooque said that the land of Iraq, particularly Baghdad Sharif, holds a unique honor as it is home to the sacred shrines of many Prophets, Ahl-e-Bait, Companions of the Prophet (PBUH), and Saints. He noted that the arrival of millions of pilgrims from across the world reflects the ongoing spiritual blessings emanating from this holy land.

He further stated that millions of devotees of Ghaus-e-Pak in Pakistan celebrate Gyarhvi Sharif every year, and Saylani Welfare also organizes an annual gathering in his remembrance.

