Interview with Dr Adil Haider – Founder Boston Health AI: ‘AI won’t create more doctors, but it can extend their reach’

Dr. Adil Haider is a global health leader, trauma surgeon, and award-winning researcher whose pioneering work at Johns Hopkins first identified racial disparities in U.S. trauma care.

He later directed the Center for Surgery and Public Health at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital and most recently served as Dean of the Aga Khan University Medical College.

With over 450 publications and more than USD 200 million in funded research, Dr. Haider has mentored 150+ trainees and advanced surgical outcomes research worldwide. He remains Professor at AKU and Editor-in-Chief of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines, promoting evidence-based care in Pakistan and beyond.

In 2024, he co-founded Boston Health AI, and in July 2025, launched Hami - the world’s first AI-powered clinical assistant - now deployed in Pakistan and set to expand globally. His mission has been to harness technology and equity-driven innovation to impact one billion patients worldwide.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: You’ve had an extraordinary career as a trauma surgeon, academic leader, and researcher. What was the moment that drew you toward health-tech, and how do you describe that journey from “doctor” to “techpreneur”?

Adil Haider: For me, it was never about leaving academia behind. Even though I have stepped down as Dean after six and a half years, I remain deeply connected to AKU: I am still a Professor, I continue to teach and mentor, and I serve as Editor-in-Chief of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines. Those academic roots are central to who I am — and the driving force behind everything I do today.

At the same time, I’ve always been a huge proponent of innovation and doing things in new and diverse ways. That’s what led me to co-found Doctella years ago, one of the earliest platforms to empower patients in their own care.

And it’s what drew me now to AI. Academia gives us evidence, rigor, and continuous improvement; AI gives us speed, scale, and reach. My vision has always been to bring the absolute best of academia together with the power of technology, so we can save more lives than ever before.

BRR: What inspired the creation of Boston Health AI, and what gap in healthcare are you most determined to address?

AH: Boston Health AI was born out of a simple but powerful observation: doctors everywhere want to spend more time with their patients, yet so much of their day is consumed by tasks that add little value to care. We asked ourselves, what if technology could return that time to physicians? What if we could design tools that put the patient and the doctor, not paperwork, at the centre of the experience?

The gap I am most determined to address is inequity. Too many people are denied quality care simply because of where they live, the language they speak, or the resources they have. Boston Health AI exists to build solutions that help bridge those divides and make care more human, not less.

BRR: You’ve just launched Hami, described as the world’s first AI-powered physician assistant for end-to-end patient care. In your view, what sets it apart from other digital health or AI solutions?

AH: There are many digital health tools, but most either focus on patients in isolation or offer doctors piecemeal fixes. Hami is built as a physician’s partner, not a replacement. It listens, documents, summarizes, translates, and even integrates with EHRs, so the doctor can focus on being human…making eye contact, listening, comforting. That “human touch” is what sets it apart.

BRR: With the WHO projecting a shortfall of 11 million healthcare workers globally by 2030, and over 87 million people in Pakistan lacking access to essential care, how do you see AI reshaping healthcare delivery in countries facing such severe doctor shortages?

AH: The WHO’s warning is stark. In Pakistan alone, millions go without essential care. AI won’t magically create more doctors, but it can extend the reach of those we have. A physician armed with Hami can see more patients, provide clearer instructions, and work across languages. In low-resource settings, that multiplier effect could mean the difference between neglect and care.

BRR: Many patients worry AI could “replace” doctors. You’ve emphasized Hami is a physician-first tool. How does it support doctors rather than substitute them?

AH: I tell every colleague: Hami doesn’t write prescriptions, perform exams, or replace your clinical judgment. It takes away the burden of documentation, translation, and follow-up. Think of it as having a highly skilled assistant in the room… one who never gets tired, so you can give patients your full attention.

BRR: What are some of the biggest challenges you encounter when people talk about AI in healthcare?

AH: The first challenge is fear; fear of replacement and fear of data misuse. The second is hype. The belief that AI can solve everything overnight. Both are dangerous. We need to be honest: AI is powerful, but only if embedded thoughtfully into workflows, with trust, security, and evidence as the foundation.

BRR: Pakistan isn’t traditionally viewed as a hub for cutting-edge health-tech. What message does this innovation send about the country’s talent, and do you see potential for such solutions to be exported globally?

AH: The launch of Hami in Pakistan sends a powerful message: that this country has the talent to innovate at the global frontier. Our team includes brilliant graduates of institutions like FAST, LUMS, and AKU… proof that Pakistan is producing world-class engineers, data scientists, and clinicians.

I also want to acknowledge our strategic partner, Systems Limited. They’ve been more than a tech collaborator; they’ve been a driving force in shaping and scaling this vision with us. Their expertise and commitment to excellence have allowed us to accelerate Hami’s journey from idea to reality.

So yes, Pakistan is not only capable of producing health-tech for local needs, but also of exporting solutions to the world.

BRR: Pakistan is once again facing devastating floods and a climate crisis. In moments like these, where healthcare infrastructure is stretched thin, how could AI-powered tools be deployed to support disaster response and patient care?

AH: When floods hit or when climate emergencies strain infrastructure, what we lack is trained personnel. AI tools like Hami can rapidly onboard volunteers, standardize triage, speak Urdu, and ensure continuity of care when doctors are stretched thin. It’s not a replacement for human compassion, but a lifeline that strengthens response.

BRR: Your goal is to impact one billion patients worldwide. How do you see that scale being achieved?

AH: Reaching a billion patients isn’t something a startup can achieve alone; it requires scale, trust, and deep integration. That’s why our approach is to partner directly with leading hospitals and healthcare systems.

We’re already working with some of the largest and most respected hospitals in Pakistan, where Hami is being used in real clinical workflows every day. Those partnerships are the backbone of our scale strategy: they allow us to test, refine, and prove impact in high-volume environments. And because the challenges doctors face in Karachi or Lahore isn’t so different from those in Nairobi or Philadelphia, what we learn here can be adapted globally.

Our goal is simple: build tools that work in the toughest, busiest settings…and then take those learnings to the world. That’s how we move closer to impacting one billion lives.

BRR: You’ve worked across quite different health systems — from Pakistan to the U.S. to global institutions. What common lessons have you observed about the gaps in healthcare delivery, and how can those lessons shape the way we think about reform and innovation?

AH: Whether in Karachi, Boston, or Nairobi, the gaps look remarkably similar: inequity of access, lack of time, and administrative overload. The common lesson is that systems often forget the patient at the centre. Innovation should start by asking, “Does this give doctors more time for patients? Does it empower communities?” If the answer is no, then it’s not true reform.

BRR: Beyond technology, what role do you believe leadership, collaboration and mindset play in building healthcare systems that are resilient, inclusive, and prepared for the future? And on a personal note, what keeps you motivated to keep pushing for change, and what advice would you give to young professionals who want to make an impact in healthcare?

AH: Technology is only as strong as the leadership and collaboration around it. Building resilient systems means cultivating a mindset of equity, humility, and inclusion. What keeps me going is the memory of patients, those who fell through the cracks, and those whose lives were changed when a system worked for them.

My advice to young professionals: don’t wait until you are “senior” to make change. Start small, start local, but start now. Healthcare needs dreamers who refuse to accept the status quo.