Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir has dismissed reports of his return to international cricket, clarifying that he has no plans to reverse his retirement and is not in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“For the past few days, I am seeing in the media that Mohammed Amir is making a comeback and withdrawing his retirement and talks were held with the cricket board. There’s no such thing. I am not in talks with the board. I don’t have such a plan. My retirement is final,” Amir said in a video message.

The former international cricketer said while he was grateful for the support of fans who wanted to see him back in action, Pakistan cricket needed to move forward with young talent.

“Many of my fans want to see me back and keep messaging me asking to return to the national squad, but Pakistan cricket has to move on. We have youngsters who should be given chances now,” he said. “If these youngsters play for two to four years, a proper team will be formed. This is the right time for them to play and perform.”

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram reportedly in a statement suggested to replace Haris Rauf with Amir for the upcoming world cup, after Haris’s poor performance in the Asia Cup 2025 last month.

Looking ahead to the upcoming T20 World Cup, Amir expressed hope that Pakistan would enter the tournament well-prepared. “I wish our team is fully ready for the World Cup. Recently, we played the Asia Cup final — I hope we play the World Cup final and win it,” he said.

The left-arm pacer also spoke about media reports that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could be appointed chief selector, describing it as a “good decision.”

“Even if Saifi bhai is brought as just a member of the selection committee and not the chief selector, he can add value,” Amir said. “Many players have played under Sarfaraz’s captaincy — he knows their tempo and has deep experience in domestic cricket. He is honest and straightforward, someone who doesn’t hide things in his heart. Pakistan cricket needs such people who can provide security and confidence to talented players.”

He further suggested that other former cricketers, including Younis Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul, and Sohail Tanvir, should also be involved in improving Pakistan’s white-ball cricket setup.

“In the cricket system, there should be good cricketers who understand the modern game. Younis Khan is also a straightforward person, not a yes-man, and can provide great benefit to Pakistan cricket, if given full authority,” he added.

Amir first retired from international cricket in 2020, citing differences with the then team management, but has continued to play franchise cricket around the world. But in March 2024, he withdrew his retirement from international cricket for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He took seven wickets in four matches during the tournament, with an impressive average of 10.28.

Then again, after nine months of his withdrawing retirement, the pacer announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024.

Amir, 32-year-old from Gujjar Khan, featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009. Amir took 271 international wickets and had scored 1,179 runs across the three formats.