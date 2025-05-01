AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Sports

Essex re-sign Mohammad Amir for T20 Blast 2025

BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 08:04pm

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has rejoined English county side Essex for the upcoming 2025 Vitality T20 Blast season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 33-year-old left-arm quick, who previously represented Essex between 2017 and 2019, brings with him vast experience, having taken 371 wickets in 322 T20 matches across global leagues. Internationally, Amir has featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is for Pakistan.

Essex Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood welcomed Amir’s return, saying: “I know the experience and skillset he brings, having worked with him here before. He will certainly strengthen what is an already strong squad for our T20 Blast campaign this season.”

Imad, Amir return as PCB announces 29 players for Kakul fitness camp

Amir, who recently turned out for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be available for the entire group stage of the tournament. His contract includes an option to extend participation into the knockout rounds, should Essex qualify.

“I am very excited to join Essex once again,” Amir said. “I have always enjoyed my time at this club, where I feel at home. The support from the team and fans has always been overwhelming.”

Essex are scheduled to begin their T20 Blast campaign against Hampshire Hawks on May 30.

