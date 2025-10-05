BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Hamas calls for swift prisoner release as talks set to begin

AFP Published October 5, 2025

CAIRO: Hamas on Sunday called for a swift start to a hostage-prisoner exchange with Israel as negotiators from the two warring sides meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending the nearly two-year war.

Foreign ministers of several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a “real opportunity” to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

“Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions,” a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The diplomatic push follows the Palestinian group’s positive response to US President Donald Trump’s roadmap for the release of captives in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Negotiators are due to hold talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing hope that hostages held in Gaza could be released within days.

Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump’s call for Israel to halt bombing

Netanyahu said Saturday he had instructed negotiators to go to Egypt “to finalise the technical details”, while Cairo confirmed it would also be hosting a delegation from Hamas for talks on “the ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners”.

The White House said Trump had sent two envoys to Egypt – his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff.

“During communications with mediators, Hamas insisted that it is essential for Israel to halt military operations across all areas of the Gaza Strip, cease all air, reconnaissance, and drone activity, and withdraw from inside Gaza City,” a Palestinian source close to Hamas said.

“In parallel with the cessation of Israeli military activity, Hamas and the resistance factions will also halt their military operations and actions,” he added.

According to Trump’s plan, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences and more than 1,700 detainees from the Gaza Strip.

US envoys head to Mideast as Trump warns Hamas against peace deal delay

But Trump warned he would “not tolerate delay” from Hamas, urging the group to move quickly towards a deal “or else all bets will be off”.

Trump said on Truth Social that Israel had agreed to an initial line of withdrawal in Gaza and that this had been shared with Hamas.

“When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he posted, alongside a map of the proposed line.

Netanyahu said that “in the coming days we will be able to bring back all our hostages… during the Sukkot holidays,” referring to the week-long Jewish festival that begins on Monday.

Strikes continue

Despite Trump calling on Israel to halt its bombings, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza.

AFPTV footage showed thick smoke billowing into the skyline over the coastal territory on Sunday.

UN rights chief hails chance to stop Gaza carnage ‘once and for all’

Gaza civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Israeli strikes killed at least five people in Gaza City in the morning, after several attacks through the night.

On Saturday, nearly 60 people were killed in Israeli strikes, including 40 in Gaza City alone, the agency reported.

“The decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-storey buildings, and the intensity of IDF operations in the city have led to the evacuation of roughly 900,000 residents to the south, creating immense pressure on Hamas and the countries that support it,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a speech on Sunday.

The United Nations had estimated that around one million people were living the area before the start of the assault.

“There has been a noticeable decrease in the number of air strikes (since last night). The tanks and military vehicles have slightly pulled back, but I believe this is a tactical move, not a withdrawal,” said Muin Abu Rajab, 40, a resident of Al-Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City.

No role for Hamas

Hamas has insisted it should have a say in the territory’s future.

Trump’s roadmap stipulates that Hamas and other factions “not have any role in the governance of Gaza”, while also calling for a halt to hostilities, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’s disarmament.

Under the proposal, administration of the territory would be taken up by a technocratic body overseen by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

“Netanyahu will not be able to escape this time… (Trump) is the only one who can force Israel to comply and stop the war,” said Sami Adas, 50, who lives in a tent in Gaza City with his family.

Israel has killed at least 67,139 Palestinians, according to health ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

