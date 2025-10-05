BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Print Print 2025-10-05

Ayaz welcomes deal

Naveed Butt Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has warmly welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations between the Government’s Negotiation Committee and the Joint Action Committee in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), terming it a “landmark achievement” towards restoring peace, stability, and harmony in the region.

He praised both sides for adopting a constructive and responsible approach, noting that the breakthrough reflects the power of dialogue and mutual understanding in resolving issues amicably. “The agreement is a positive and encouraging development that will help strengthen trust, dispel misunderstandings, and pave the way for lasting peace in AJK,” the Acting President said, adding that national unity and public welfare remain the government’s top priorities.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Acting President said the agreement marks a significant step toward restoring peace, stability, and normalcy in the region — a matter of great satisfaction for the entire nation.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the success of these talks has effectively “put to rest all baseless rumours and conspiracies” being propagated against Pakistan. He commended both sides for their maturity, patience, and commitment to resolving matters through mutual understanding and dialogue rather than confrontation. “The Government’s Negotiation Committee and the Joint Action Committee have demonstrated responsibility and statesmanship by prioritizing the interests of the people,” he noted, adding that such outcomes strengthen the democratic and political fabric of the country.

He said that with the successful negotiation, all baseless rumours and conspiracies against Pakistan have been laid to rest.

He commended the efforts of both the Government’s negotiation team and the Joint Action Committee for their responsible and result-oriented approach.

Reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to peace and public welfare, the Acting President said that unity, national progress, and stability must remain the focus of all stakeholders. He urged the public to reject misinformation and divisive narratives that seek to undermine national cohesion.

“Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asserted. “The protection of the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people will always remain our foremost priority.”

He expressed hope that the spirit of cooperation and reconciliation demonstrated in AJK will continue to guide all national efforts aimed at ensuring prosperity, peace, and harmony across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

