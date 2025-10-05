BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

New Indian hostilities to attract ‘new normal of response’: ISPR

Nuzhat Nazar Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Saturday issued a blistering rebuke of recent statements from senior Indian security officials, warning that any fresh round of hostilities would be met with a “swift, decisive and destructive” response that would establish what it called a “new normal of response.”

In an official communiqué released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military described the remarks from “the highest levels of the Indian security establishment” as “delusional, provocative and jingoistic,” accusing New Delhi of “fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression” and stoking regional instability. The statement warned that earlier confrontations this year had already brought two nuclear-armed neighbours “to the brink,” and said Pakistan would “resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint” if provoked again.

The ISPR statement came after a series of stern comments from Indian leaders — including warnings by the defence minister and army chief that appeared to threaten punitive action if Pakistan were deemed responsible for cross-border attacks. Indian officials have in recent days used language suggesting India would not show restraint in future operations, heightening tensions along the line of control and other disputed sectors.

Analysts say Saturday’s ISPR release is part of an escalating cycle of rhetoric that risks miscalculation. Islamabad framed the Indian remarks as an attempt to “play the victim card” while pointing to what it called India’s role in fomenting violence across the region. The military warned that any talk of “erasing Pakistan” would meet with “mutual” consequences and said Pakistani forces were prepared to strike deep into Indian territory should conflict break out.

International concern has grown since clashes earlier this year — which involved missile and drone strikes and led to civilian casualties on both sides — briefly bringing the two neighbours close to open conflict. Major international outlets and think-tanks have warned that repeated exchanges of highly charged threats increase the risk of accidental escalation between two nuclear-armed states.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan ISPR Pakistan Army Indian aggression Indo Pak tensions senior Indian security officials Indian remarks

Comments

200 characters

New Indian hostilities to attract ‘new normal of response’: ISPR

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories