Briefing in detail on 8 major depts: CM asks authorities concerned to start ‘Placer Gold Project’

Muhammad Saleem Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to officially start ‘Placer Gold Project’ under which the profit earned should go to the people of Punjab.

The CM chaired a 4-hour long review meeting, to take a detailed briefing from eight major departments.

She was briefed that ‘Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ration Cards’ had been issued to 11,000 miners in Punjab, and the target of 25,000 cards would be completed this month. It was also informed to the CM that old contracts of pink salt had been cancelled, and revenue had been increased 5-time through their re-auction, as it had been decided to market pink salt in America, Europe and United Arab Emirates.

Attock Placer Gold Project: Punjab mines dept, NESPAK join hands

It was further informed to her that the initial study of Chiniot Iron and Steel had been completed, whereas tests would be completed in 4 months. Moreover, raids had been conducted, and Section 144 had been imposed to check theft of placer gold in Mianwali.

The CM appreciated health department for its stellar performance during flood, as it has treated 1.15 million people in flood-affected areas across the province.

The authorities concerned briefed the CM that 174 people were bitten by snakes in the flood-affected areas, but with the grace of Almighty, all lives were saved by administering them snakebite vaccines in flood relief camps.

The CM expressed gratitude for saving precious human lives through timely treatment in snakebite incidents. She said, “Punjab has set a record in cervical cancer vaccination, taking the lead over other provinces.” She also expressed gratitude on completing cervical cancer vaccination of 6.5 million girls.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure completion of Cath Lab project as soon as possible. She said that Community Health Inspectors of Health and Population Department had obtained data of 32,000 houses in the pilot phase. She directed them to reach out to homes of special people and devise a practical method of providing them assistance.

She also directed departments to collaborate to complete data of special people across the province. She especially directed Special Education Department, to formulate a project for the welfare of special people along with their education.

The Chief Minister directed to make 1115 electric buses functional in Punjab by December, and directed Deputy Commissioners to take steps to establish electric bus charging stations at the earliest. She noted, “Uniform design of electric bus stops across Punjab has been approved, while electro buses have set records of public popularity in a short period of time.” She approved a schedule for the launch of electro bus program in various districts, besides directing the authorities concerned to start SRT project in the province as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister said that a record of establishing WASA in 19 cities in a few months has been achieved. She noted that a year and a half ago, WASA was working in only 5 cities, but a target was set to establish WASA in 25 districts across Punjab by 31st December.

She added that more than 5,000 water filtration plants had been made functional across the province, and sought a timeline for the completion of rest of water filtration plant projects across the province. She directed to provide bottled water to every household to relieve them of the hardship of bringing water from remote areas.

The CM directed the Housing Minister Bilal Yasin to personally visit and review the water filtration plants, besides including water filtration plants in KPIs of Deputy Commissioners.

She highlighted that everything looked good in offices, but the true facts could be assessed by going to the field.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to complete work in 15 cities before monsoon under Punjab Development Program, besides building capacity of Municipal Corporations.

The authorities concerned briefed her that the first phase of Lahore Development Project would be completed by 30th November, under which construction and renovation of 4624 streets had been completed. They apprised her that it had been decided to take strict action against those who vandalized newly constructed streets. She expressed satisfaction over PHA’s steps in Lahore, and directed PHA to plant bamboo forests, besides further activating PHA in different cities of Punjab.

The CM was briefed that PHA Lahore went to homes and planted 27,000 saplings in a few months. She was also apprised that PHA Lahore’s online bouquet project is also underway orders can be placed at home.

The relevant authorities briefed Chief Minister Punjab that Model Village Project has been launched in 472 villages across the province, especially in maximum number of villages in South Punjab. Villages in the first phase include 62 villages of Multan, 48 of Bahawalpur and 38 of DG Khan. The model village project includes construction of parks, paved streets, cover drains, cemetery walls and cleaning of the graves.

