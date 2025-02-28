AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Feb 28, 2025

Attock Placer Gold Project: Punjab mines dept, NESPAK join hands

Published 28 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The Mines and Minerals Department Punjab and NESPAK have joined hands for the Attock Placer Gold Project, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s mining sector, it was stated by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK here on Thursday.

The undertaking of the Attock Placer Gold Deposits Project by the NESPAK is a significant development in the mineral sector. In this regards, the NESPAK has signed a contract for “Consultancy Services for Preparing Bidding Documents and Transaction Advisory Services for Nine (09) Placer Gold Blocks along River Indus in District Attock.”

Pakistan is endowed with abundant mineral resources, including construction materials, industrial minerals, and precious metals, which hold immense potential for driving the country’s economic growth. Properly addressing the challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in this sector can position Pakistan as a key player in the global mining industry.

The NESPAK has long been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development, offering engineering services across various sectors. With a strong focus on social responsibility and an international presence, the NESPAK has cemented its reputation as a premier engineering consulting firm.

Recognizing the significance of the mining sector, the NESPAK has undertaken notable projects such as Construction Material Sources and Mineral Development Potential in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Delineation of Positive and Negative Mining Areas for Cement Plants in the Salt Range (Punjab Mines & Minerals Department) and Lead-Zinc-Barite Exploration Project in Khuzdar, Balochistan in collaboration with Bollan Mining Enterprises (BME) and the Government of Balochistan.

These projects have positioned the NESPAK as a trusted partner in harnessing Pakistan’s mineral wealth.

