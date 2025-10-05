BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Print 2025-10-05

China sends 90 tons of flood relief aid

APP Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: A special Chinese relief aircraft carrying 700 tents, 16,000 blankets, 1,000 life jackets, and 4,000 sleeping bags — amounting to 90 tons of aid arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday to support communities affected by recent floods.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), this latest consignment reaffirms China’s steadfast solidarity with Pakistan and marks an extension of its Monsoon Relief Assistance.

Earlier, on September 28, 2025, China dispatched two relief flights delivering 300 tents and 9,000 blankets — demonstrating its continued commitment to aiding Pakistan in times of crisis.

Acting on the directives of the Prime Minister, NDMA is working in close coordination with relevant government institutions to ensure the swift and efficient distribution of all relief supplies to affected families.

The Government of Pakistan has expressed deep appreciation for China’s timely support, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

