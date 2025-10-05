BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
LUMS appoints leader in AI & entrepreneurship Amir Husain to Advisory Board

Recorder Report Published October 5, 2025

LAHORE: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) proudly announces the appointment of Amir Husain, a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship, to its University Advisory Board.

Currently based in Austin, Texas, Husain has been celebrated worldwide for his pioneering work at the intersection of advanced technology, business innovation, and global impact.

Among his many distinctions are the University of Texas at Austin’s Presidential Citation, the institution’s highest honour, as well as recognition as Austin Business Journal’s Top Entrepreneur and inclusion in Austin’s 40 Under 40. His ventures have consistently achieved international acclaim, with appearances on CNBC’s Fastest Growing Companies lists and coverage in leading outlets such as The Wall Street Journal,

The New Yorker, BBC, Fortune, Forbes, and Proceedings of the U.S. Naval Institute.

Together with his wife, Zaib Husain, Husain has also demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing knowledge and nurturing future innovators. The couple endowed a Machine Learning Laboratory at UT Austin, reflecting their belief in the transformative power of education and research.

Reflecting on his new role at LUMS, Husain said: “LUMS is one of Pakistan’s premier institutions of learning. And after decades of hard work by Pakistani researchers, entrepreneurs and students, Pakistan’s time on the global stage has arrived. It is a great honour to be part of the team that will steward LUMS into a future that is brimming with possibility and success for Pakistan, for its partners and for the world.”

Husain’s entrepreneurial record spans multiple groundbreaking ventures. He founded SparkCognition, which achieved unicorn valuation under his leadership, and went on to establish Argon Mechatronics (humanoid robotics), SpecFive (mesh networking), and Navigate (data platforms). He also co-founded SkyGrid; a joint venture with Boeing focused on autonomous aviation, and created SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), chaired by former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work. Today, he serves as Chairman of World Quant Foundry, supporting startups that leverage exponential technologies to solve global challenges.

A prolific inventor, Husain holds over 30 patents in AI and distributed systems. He also serves on the UT Austin Computer Science Advisory Council, the President’s Advisory Council, and the board of Global Venture Bridge, while also being a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), reflecting his deep engagement with international policy and global affairs.

Beyond his leadership in technology and entrepreneurship, Husain is an accomplished author. His works include the international bestseller The Sentient Machine, the co-authored Hyperwar: Conflict and Competition in the AI Century, and his more recent books Serious Machines, Generative AI for Leaders, and The Cybernetic Society.

Husain’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for LUMS as it strengthens its University Advisory Board to re-imagine learning and knowledge creation for the Global South. His global experience, combined with the enduring support of Zaib Husain, will help position LUMS as a hub of innovation, excellence, and transformative impact for Pakistan and the world.

