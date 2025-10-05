BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-05

Euronext wheat ticks down as supply pressure lingers

Reuters Published October 5, 2025

PARIS: Euronext wheat inched down on Friday as a rebound from contract lows petered out in the face of rising global supply. A firmer euro also tempered export hopes stirred by renewed importer demand this week.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.1percent down at 187.75 euros (USD220.42) a metric ton, leaving it 0.9percent lower over the week. It had struck a contract low of 185.00 euros on Wednesday, close to a five-year low for a most-active position on Euronext.

Chicago wheat edged up to extend its bounce from contract lows this week that were also close to 2020 levels. “Futures found support near five-year lows,” consultancy CRM Agri said in a note. “Importers including Algeria, Jordan, South Korea and Morocco have returned to the market.” However, ample global supply remained a drag on cereals.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization on Friday increased its forecast for 2025 global cereal output and now expects the biggest year-on-year rise since 2013.

Argentina’s wheat yields are nearing historic highs thanks to abundant soil moisture, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Russia, showers forecast in the next 10 days should ease dryness in the south of the country from more than half to a third of the wheat area, the Commodity Weather Group said.

Adverse sowing conditions and firm export prices in Russia, the world’s biggest wheat supplier, had helped underpin the international market in recent days.

Wheat Chicago wheat Euronext wheat

Comments

200 characters

Euronext wheat ticks down as supply pressure lingers

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories